Keybank National Association OH Sells 3,036 Shares of Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX)

Keybank National Association OH lessened its stake in Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX) by 32.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,368 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,036 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Colfax were worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Colfax by 2.1% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 43,253 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,356,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its stake in Colfax by 4.5% during the third quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 20,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in Colfax by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 68,353 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,614,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Colfax during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Colfax by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Colfax alerts:

Shares of Colfax stock opened at $49.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $5.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -995.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 2.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.86. Colfax Co. has a fifty-two week low of $12.23 and a fifty-two week high of $50.05.

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.01. Colfax had a negative net margin of 0.24% and a positive return on equity of 6.04%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Colfax Co. will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

In other Colfax news, CFO Christopher M. Hix sold 4,483 shares of Colfax stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.41, for a total transaction of $167,709.03. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 59,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,223,987.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew L. Trerotola sold 22,039 shares of Colfax stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.12, for a total transaction of $840,126.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 202,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,724,446.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 39,300 shares of company stock valued at $1,575,481. 12.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on CFX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Colfax from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Colfax in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Colfax from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Colfax from $35.00 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Colfax from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, November 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.11.

Colfax Profile

Colfax Corporation operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Medical Technology and Fabrication Technology. The Medical Technology segment offers orthopedic solutions, including orthopedic devices and braces, reconstructive and surgical implants, footwear, bone growth stimulators, and software and services spanning the full continuum of patient care, as well as injury prevention, rehabilitation, pain management, and physical therapy under the Aircast, Chattanooga, CMF, Compex, DonJoy, ProCare, DJO Surgical, Dr.

See Also: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CFX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX).

Receive News & Ratings for Colfax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colfax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.