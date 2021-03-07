Keybank National Association OH Sells 1,142 Shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Keybank National Association OH reduced its position in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 15.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,345 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 1,142 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in LKQ were worth $224,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LKQ. Boston Partners grew its holdings in LKQ by 22,842.0% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 10,149,326 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $281,441,000 after acquiring an additional 10,105,087 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of LKQ by 103.8% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,519,638 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $69,870,000 after acquiring an additional 1,283,097 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of LKQ by 16.9% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,502,777 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $180,322,000 after purchasing an additional 941,323 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of LKQ by 103.6% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,650,888 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $58,177,000 after purchasing an additional 840,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its holdings in LKQ by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,838,126 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $78,701,000 after purchasing an additional 552,776 shares during the period. 90.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LKQ opened at $41.96 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. LKQ Co. has a 52 week low of $13.31 and a 52 week high of $42.18. The stock has a market cap of $12.73 billion, a PE ratio of 21.41 and a beta of 1.67. The business has a 50 day moving average of $37.79 and a 200-day moving average of $34.57.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The auto parts company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.10. LKQ had a return on equity of 14.23% and a net margin of 5.12%. Equities analysts anticipate that LKQ Co. will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of LKQ in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.71.

In related news, Director Joseph M. Holsten sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.23, for a total value of $2,606,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 201,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,495,776.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

LKQ Company Profile

LKQ Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

