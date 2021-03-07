Keybank National Association OH Has $261,000 Holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Keybank National Association OH increased its stake in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 7.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,257 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 515 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 68.8% in the 4th quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. now owns 359,600 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,928,000 after buying an additional 146,600 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 93.8% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 12,837 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 6,213 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 55.4% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 449,008 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $16,142,000 after purchasing an additional 160,118 shares during the period. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the 4th quarter worth about $852,000. Finally, Crestwood Advisors Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 495.3% during the 4th quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 62,922 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,262,000 after buying an additional 52,352 shares during the period. 90.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist reduced their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $47.00 to $44.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Smith Barney Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $46.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reduced their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $46.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.54.

In related news, CFO Daniel J. Brennan sold 24,846 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.23, for a total transaction of $974,708.58. Also, CFO Daniel J. Brennan sold 17,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.32, for a total transaction of $603,371.56. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 263,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,297,742.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 62,838 shares of company stock valued at $2,350,812. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Boston Scientific stock opened at $39.54 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.71 and a 200-day moving average of $37.26. Boston Scientific Co. has a 1-year low of $24.10 and a 1-year high of $42.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $56.03 billion, a PE ratio of 15.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.87.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.08). Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 36.59%. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

