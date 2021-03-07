Keybank National Association OH Makes New Investment in Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT)

Keybank National Association OH bought a new position in shares of Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,266 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Veracyte by 144.4% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 42,854 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,097,000 after acquiring an additional 25,318 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Veracyte by 7.9% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 32,277 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,049,000 after buying an additional 2,353 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Veracyte in the fourth quarter worth $98,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Veracyte in the third quarter worth $391,000. Finally, OneAscent Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Veracyte in the fourth quarter worth $202,000.

In other news, CEO Bonnie H. Anderson sold 20,354 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.20, for a total transaction of $1,021,770.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 268,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,500,687.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist assumed coverage on Veracyte in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Veracyte from $42.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Veracyte in a research report on Monday, November 9th. They issued a “sector weight” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Lake Street Capital increased their target price on Veracyte from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Veracyte from $35.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:VCYT opened at $47.51 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $63.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.72. Veracyte, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.90 and a 12-month high of $86.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -68.85 and a beta of 0.77.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.05). Veracyte had a negative net margin of 30.46% and a negative return on equity of 12.27%. As a group, research analysts expect that Veracyte, Inc. will post -0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Veracyte Profile

Veracyte, Inc operates as a genomic diagnostics company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier and Xpression Atlas, which are used to identify patients with benign thyroid nodules among those with indeterminate cytopathology results in order to rule out unnecessary thyroid surgery; Percepta Genomic Sequencing Classifier for lung cancer; Envisia Genomic Classifier that help physicians to differentiate idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis from other interstitial lung diseases without the need for surgery; and Prosigna Breast Cancer Prognostic Gene Signature Assay test for assessing risk of distant recurrence.

