General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Shares Acquired by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 23.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,843 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,123 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in General Mills were worth $344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GIS. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in General Mills by 5.3% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 37,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,308,000 after buying an additional 1,873 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited bought a new position in shares of General Mills during the third quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of General Mills by 96.1% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 189,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,701,000 after purchasing an additional 92,968 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Mills by 22.4% during the third quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $977,000 after purchasing an additional 2,904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its holdings in shares of General Mills by 3.9% during the third quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 360,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,231,000 after purchasing an additional 13,610 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.17% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on General Mills from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on General Mills from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on General Mills from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on General Mills from $62.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. General Mills currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.00.

In other news, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 5,213 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.53, for a total transaction of $305,116.89. Also, insider John R. Church sold 27,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.35, for a total value of $1,629,450.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 76,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,641,880.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE GIS opened at $56.78 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $56.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $34.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.56, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.57. General Mills, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.88 and a 1 year high of $66.14.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.09. General Mills had a return on equity of 28.60% and a net margin of 13.16%. The firm had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.64 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.51%.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit snacks, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, frozen and shelf-stable vegetables, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

