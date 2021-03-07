Van ECK Associates Corp Buys 1,069 Shares of MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE)

Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE) by 32.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,339 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in MGE Energy were worth $304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in MGE Energy by 31.3% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 743,862 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,611,000 after purchasing an additional 177,131 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in MGE Energy by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,676,115 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $187,407,000 after purchasing an additional 134,002 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in MGE Energy by 14.9% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 859,743 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $53,871,000 after purchasing an additional 111,231 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in MGE Energy by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 320,703 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $22,458,000 after purchasing an additional 62,959 shares during the period. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of MGE Energy by 14.7% in the third quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 249,440 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,581,000 after acquiring an additional 32,017 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.20% of the company’s stock.

Get MGE Energy alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised MGE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on MGE Energy from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th.

NASDAQ MGEE opened at $65.52 on Friday. MGE Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.19 and a 12 month high of $79.74. The stock has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.82, a P/E/G ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $65.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.07). MGE Energy had a return on equity of 10.21% and a net margin of 17.18%. As a group, analysts forecast that MGE Energy, Inc. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. MGE Energy’s payout ratio is currently 58.96%.

MGE Energy Company Profile

MGE Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company primarily in Wisconsin. It operates through five segments: Regulated Electric Utility Operations; Regulated Gas Utility Operations; Nonregulated Energy Operations; Transmission Investments; and All Other. The company generates, purchases, and distributes electricity; owns or leases electric generation facilities located in Wisconsin and Iowa; and plans, constructs, operates, maintains, and expands transmission facilities to provide transmission services.

Further Reading: Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing

Receive News & Ratings for MGE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.