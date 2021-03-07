NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) Holdings Decreased by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp trimmed its position in NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) by 10.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,135 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,654 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in NexGen Energy were worth $238,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in NexGen Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in NexGen Energy by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 100,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 7,149 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in NexGen Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in NexGen Energy by 65.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 557,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $964,000 after purchasing an additional 219,655 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in NexGen Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $433,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NXE stock opened at $3.43 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 12.44, a current ratio of 12.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. NexGen Energy Ltd. has a 1 year low of $0.50 and a 1 year high of $4.27. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.31. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.11 and a beta of 2.15.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on NXE shares. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on NexGen Energy from $5.00 to $6.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on NexGen Energy from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NexGen Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. TD Securities boosted their price target on NexGen Energy from $4.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on NexGen Energy from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.45.

NexGen Energy Ltd., an exploration and development stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of uranium properties in Canada. The company holds a 100% interest in its principal property, the Rook I project that consists of 32 contiguous mineral claims covering 35,065 hectares located in the southwest Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan.

