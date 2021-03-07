Morgan Stanley Raises Endava (NYSE:DAVA) Price Target to $93.00

Endava (NYSE:DAVA) had its price objective boosted by Morgan Stanley from $85.00 to $93.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on DAVA. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Endava from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Endava from $67.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Cowen raised their price target on Endava from $79.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Endava from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Endava from $68.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $75.11.

DAVA opened at $86.74 on Wednesday. Endava has a 52 week low of $27.21 and a 52 week high of $91.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.69. The firm has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 289.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.93.

Endava (NYSE:DAVA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $29.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $28.77. Endava had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 3.70%. The business had revenue of $139.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.41 million. Research analysts expect that Endava will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Endava by 890.4% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of Endava by 169.3% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Endava by 68.0% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Endava by 154.1% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Endava during the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000. 39.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Endava

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, logistics, and retail verticals in Europe, Latin America, and North America. It offers technology and digital advisory services for financial services, healthcare, manufacturing, retail and consumer, business and support services, and TMT sectors; IT strategies; business analysis services in payments, financial services, asset and wealth management, insurance, telecommunications, and digital media areas; program management services; digital product strategy services; and architecture, extended reality, machine learning and artificial intelligence, product design, and user experience and visual design services.

