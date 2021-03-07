Credit Suisse Group Raises Veoneer (NYSE:VNE) Price Target to $18.00

Veoneer (NYSE:VNE) had its price target increased by Credit Suisse Group from $12.00 to $18.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have an underperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Veoneer from $23.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Veoneer from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Veoneer from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Veoneer from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of Veoneer to a sell rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $19.70.

Shares of VNE opened at $26.32 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $27.35 and its 200-day moving average is $19.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.33 and a beta of 2.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 2.10. Veoneer has a 12-month low of $5.25 and a 12-month high of $30.71.

Veoneer (NYSE:VNE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $455.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $398.33 million. Veoneer had a negative net margin of 40.13% and a negative return on equity of 30.60%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Veoneer will post -3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Veoneer by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in Veoneer by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 35,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $765,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Veoneer by 160.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,124 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Veoneer by 24.3% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 7,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Veoneer by 206.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 2,301 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.26% of the company’s stock.

About Veoneer

Veoneer, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of automotive safety electronics primarily in North America, Europe, and Asia. It offers automotive radars, mono-and stereo-vision cameras, night driving assist systems, advanced driver assist systems (ADAS), electronic control units, airbag control units, crash sensors, seat belt pre-tensioner electronic controllers, and ADAS software for highly automated driving (HAD) and autonomous driving (AD).

