Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) Price Target Raised to $50.00

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) had its price objective increased by Bank of America from $35.00 to $50.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on SPCE. Cowen raised their price objective on Virgin Galactic from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley downgraded Virgin Galactic from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lifted their price target for the company from $24.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. UBS Group dropped their price target on Virgin Galactic from $52.00 to $40.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded Virgin Galactic from a positive rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors downgraded Virgin Galactic from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Virgin Galactic currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $31.22.

Shares of Virgin Galactic stock opened at $27.29 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.40 billion, a PE ratio of -20.83 and a beta of 0.80. Virgin Galactic has a 12 month low of $9.06 and a 12 month high of $62.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.53.

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31). Equities research analysts predict that Virgin Galactic will post -1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Chamath Palihapitiya sold 3,100,000 shares of Virgin Galactic stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.28, for a total value of $109,368,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,910,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $173,235,101.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jonathan Joseph Campagna sold 56,305 shares of Virgin Galactic stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.44, for a total value of $1,770,229.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 283,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,909,089.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,194,132 shares of company stock worth $165,632,040. 14.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its holdings in Virgin Galactic by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 1,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its holdings in Virgin Galactic by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 10,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Virgin Galactic by 85.7% during the third quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Virgin Galactic by 35.4% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the period. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Virgin Galactic by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 6,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.46% of the company’s stock.

About Virgin Galactic

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc, an integrated aerospace company, develops human spaceflight for private individuals and researchers in the United States. It also manufactures air and space vehicles. The company's spaceship operations include commercial human spaceflight, flying commercial research, and development payloads into space.

