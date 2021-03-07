B. Riley Boosts Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) Price Target to $2.50

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) had its price objective hoisted by B. Riley from $2.00 to $2.50 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Chico’s FAS’s Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.02) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.32) EPS.

CHS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Chico’s FAS from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a market perform rating on shares of Chico’s FAS in a research note on Friday, February 26th.

CHS opened at $2.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $280.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.95 and a beta of 1.55. Chico’s FAS has a 12-month low of $0.91 and a 12-month high of $3.52.

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The specialty retailer reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.36). Chico’s FAS had a negative return on equity of 38.38% and a negative net margin of 19.48%. On average, analysts predict that Chico’s FAS will post -1.59 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHS. Miller Value Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Chico’s FAS by 125.0% in the third quarter. Miller Value Partners LLC now owns 3,456,682 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,362,000 after acquiring an additional 1,920,382 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chico’s FAS by 5.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,378,486 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $18,846,000 after buying an additional 966,318 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Chico’s FAS during the fourth quarter valued at $1,485,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chico’s FAS by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,953,340 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $11,056,000 after buying an additional 824,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Chico’s FAS during the fourth quarter valued at $1,175,000. 76.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chico’s FAS Company Profile

Chico's FAS, Inc operates as an omnichannel specialty retailer of women's private branded casual-to-dressy clothing, intimates, and complementary accessories. It operates under the Chico's, White House Black Market (WHBM), Soma, and TellTale brand names. The Chico's brand primarily sells private branded clothing focusing on women 45 and older.

