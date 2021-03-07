SG Americas Securities LLC Takes $249,000 Position in Atkore International Group Inc. (NYSE:ATKR)

SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atkore International Group Inc. (NYSE:ATKR) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 6,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ATKR. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atkore International Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Atkore International Group by 38.2% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Nkcfo LLC bought a new position in shares of Atkore International Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $114,000. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Atkore International Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $214,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Atkore International Group during the 4th quarter valued at $215,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.38% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ATKR shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Atkore International Group from $52.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Atkore International Group from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

Shares of Atkore International Group stock opened at $69.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of 22.27 and a beta of 2.47. Atkore International Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.85 and a 12-month high of $71.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.78.

Atkore International Group (NYSE:ATKR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.68. The business had revenue of $511.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $456.79 million. Atkore International Group had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 47.96%. The company’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS.

Atkore International Group Company Profile

Atkore International Group Inc manufactures and distributes electrical raceway products, and mechanical products and solutions (MP&S) in the United States and internationally. The company offers electrical raceway products, including electrical conduits and fittings, armored cables and fittings, and cable trays and mounting systems and fittings.

