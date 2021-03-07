Prudential PLC Decreases Stock Position in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM)

Prudential PLC lessened its position in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) by 50.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 944,304 shares of the company’s stock after selling 963,409 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Trip.com Group were worth $31,851,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in shares of Trip.com Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its position in Trip.com Group by 20.5% during the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. purchased a new position in Trip.com Group during the third quarter worth approximately $90,000. Exane Derivatives lifted its position in Trip.com Group by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 5,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Trip.com Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $206,000.

Shares of NASDAQ TCOM opened at $39.74 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.59 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The business has a 50-day moving average of $35.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.75. Trip.com Group Limited has a 1 year low of $20.10 and a 1 year high of $41.85.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $1.47. The company had revenue of $761.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $761.78 million. Trip.com Group had a negative return on equity of 2.45% and a negative net margin of 9.55%. Trip.com Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 35.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Trip.com Group Limited will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

TCOM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. HSBC upgraded Trip.com Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Trip.com Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th. New Street Research downgraded Trip.com Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Citigroup lifted their target price on Trip.com Group from $38.50 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Trip.com Group from $34.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.72.

Trip.com Group Profile

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets; and provides other related services, including sale of aviation and train insurance, air-ticket delivery services, online check-in, and other value-added services, such as online seat selection, express security check, and real-time flight status.

