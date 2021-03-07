B. Riley Initiates Coverage on Livent (NYSE:LTHM)

B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Livent (NYSE:LTHM) in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 13.77% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on LTHM. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Livent from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. TheStreet cut Livent from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Livent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Smith Barney Citigroup cut Livent from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Vertical Research cut Livent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.45.

Shares of NYSE LTHM opened at $16.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -185.56, a PEG ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 2.24. Livent has a 12 month low of $3.95 and a 12 month high of $23.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.81.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.03). Livent had a positive return on equity of 0.59% and a negative net margin of 4.96%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Livent will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Livent news, CEO Paul W. Graves sold 4,991 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.09, for a total value of $110,251.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 241,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,344,830.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LTHM. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of Livent by 5,645.8% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,355 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Livent by 212.6% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Livent by 46.6% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Livent during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Livent during the 1st quarter worth $52,000. Institutional investors own 99.98% of the company’s stock.

Livent Corporation manufactures and sells performance lithium based batteries, specialty polymer, and chemical synthesis applications in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers lithium compounds for use in applications that have specific performance requirements, including battery-grade lithium hydroxide for use in high performance lithium-ion batteries; and butyllithium, which is used in the production of polymers and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of specialty lithium compounds, including high purity lithium metal, which is used in the production of lightweight materials for aerospace applications and non-rechargeable batteries.

