Yatra Online (NASDAQ:YTRA) Trading Down 7.1%

Yatra Online, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTRA)’s stock price dropped 7.1% on Friday . The company traded as low as $2.00 and last traded at $2.10. Approximately 772,734 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 53% from the average daily volume of 505,054 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.26.

YTRA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Yatra Online from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Yatra Online from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Sidoti increased their target price on Yatra Online from $2.00 to $3.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.38 and a 200-day moving average of $1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Yatra Online (NASDAQ:YTRA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $8.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.88 million. Yatra Online had a negative return on equity of 51.54% and a negative net margin of 10.27%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Yatra Online, Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in YTRA. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in Yatra Online by 68.2% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 146,113 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 59,229 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in Yatra Online by 450.5% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 34,922 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 28,578 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Yatra Online in the fourth quarter valued at about $216,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. acquired a new position in Yatra Online in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,267,000. Finally, Millrace Asset Group Inc. acquired a new position in Yatra Online in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,776,000. 42.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Yatra Online Company Profile (NASDAQ:YTRA)

Yatra Online, Inc operates as an online travel company in India and internationally. It operates through Air Ticketing, and Hotels and Packages segments. The company provides travel-related services, including domestic and international air ticketing, hotel bookings, homestays, holiday packages, bus ticketing, rail ticketing, cab bookings, and ancillary services for leisure and business travelers.

