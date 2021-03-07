Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) Trading Down 5.4%

Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC)’s share price traded down 5.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $14.96 and last traded at $15.41. 1,827,550 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 160% from the average session volume of 704,080 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.29.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Hercules Capital from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Hercules Capital in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.64.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.27 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $75.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.59 million. Hercules Capital had a return on equity of 13.58% and a net margin of 42.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Hercules Capital, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 5th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.31%. Hercules Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 90.78%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in Hercules Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Hercules Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Hercules Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Hercules Capital during the third quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Penbrook Management LLC bought a new stake in Hercules Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Institutional investors own 28.89% of the company’s stock.

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups, to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

