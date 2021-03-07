InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX) Stock Price Up 5%

InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX) shares rose 5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $4.01 and last traded at $3.98. Approximately 426,692 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 3% from the average daily volume of 440,621 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.79.

IFRX has been the topic of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of InflaRx in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of InflaRx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. InflaRx currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.36.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.43 and its 200-day moving average is $4.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.35 million, a P/E ratio of -2.43 and a beta of 0.56.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IFRX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of InflaRx during the fourth quarter valued at about $87,000. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC acquired a new position in shares of InflaRx during the fourth quarter valued at about $126,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of InflaRx during the third quarter valued at about $145,000. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its position in shares of InflaRx by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of InflaRx during the fourth quarter valued at about $695,000. 13.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

InflaRx Company Profile (NASDAQ:IFRX)

InflaRx N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops inhibitors using C5a technology primarily in the Germany and United States. Its C5a is an inflammatory mediator that is involved in the enhancement of a variety of autoimmune and other inflammatory diseases. The company's lead product candidate is IFX-1, an intravenously delivered first-in-class anti-C5a monoclonal antibody, which completed the Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of hidradenitis suppurativa, a rare and chronic debilitating systemic inflammatory skin disease; to treat ANCA-associated vasculitis, a rare and life-threatening autoimmune disease; and for the treatment of pyoderma gangrenosum, a chronic inflammatory skin disorder, as well as developing IFX-1 for the treatment of oncological diseases.

