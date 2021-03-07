Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) Shares Up 5.1%

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR) shot up 5.1% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $48.57 and last traded at $48.18. 208,516 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 16% from the average session volume of 179,179 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.86.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kymera Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, November 13th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Kymera Therapeutics from $45.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, December 4th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.33.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.14.

In related news, insider Jared Gollob sold 8,887 shares of Kymera Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.09, for a total value of $489,584.83. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 99,997 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,508,834.73.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in Kymera Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Kymera Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $126,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Kymera Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $130,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Kymera Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $155,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in Kymera Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $200,000. 37.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kymera Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:KYMR)

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis, and rheumatoid arthritis; IRAKIMiD program to treat MYD88-mutated diffuse large B cell lymphoma; and STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases.

