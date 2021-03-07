Bank of New York Mellon Corp Increases Position in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) by 9.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,495,269 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 130,225 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.96% of Sealed Air worth $68,469,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SEE. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sealed Air in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Sealed Air by 36.9% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 932 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sealed Air in the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Sealed Air by 67.4% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,047 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Sealed Air by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,994 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. 90.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Sealed Air alerts:

Shares of NYSE SEE opened at $44.19 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.85 billion, a PE ratio of 14.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.22. Sealed Air Co. has a 12 month low of $17.06 and a 12 month high of $47.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 151.43, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.80.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. Sealed Air had a net margin of 9.57% and a negative return on equity of 453.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Sealed Air Co. will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.70%.

SEE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. S&P Equity Research raised shares of Sealed Air from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $46.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Seaport Global Securities cut shares of Sealed Air from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Sealed Air from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Sealed Air from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Sealed Air from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.92.

Sealed Air Profile

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions and equipment in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Food Care and Product Care. The Food Care segment offers integrated packaging materials, equipment, and automation solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, and reduce resource use for perishable food processors in the smoked and processed meats, poultry, and dairy markets under the Cryovac, Cryovac Grip & Tear, Cryovac Darfresh, Cryovac Mirabella, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

Further Reading: Elliott Wave Theory

Receive News & Ratings for Sealed Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sealed Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.