Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 15,841 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 429,537 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,841 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $69,280,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Mendel Money Management grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Mendel Money Management now owns 1,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $347,000. Finally, Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 101,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,331,000 after purchasing an additional 16,999 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS MTUM opened at $155.27 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $169.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $156.57. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $81.37 and a 1-year high of $113.60.

