Telekom Austria (OTCMKTS:TKAGY) Trading Down 1.6%

Telekom Austria AG (OTCMKTS:TKAGY)’s stock price traded down 1.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $15.33 and last traded at $15.33. 488 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 69% from the average session volume of 288 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.58.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Telekom Austria in a research note on Monday, February 8th.

Get Telekom Austria alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.07 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.21. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.90.

Telekom Austria (OTCMKTS:TKAGY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter. Telekom Austria had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 8.38%.

Telekom Austria Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TKAGY)

Telekom Austria AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed-line and mobile communications solutions to individuals, commercial and non-commercial organizations, and other national and international carriers. The company offers fixed-line services, including access, Internet, fixed-to-mobile calls, international traffic, voice value-added, interconnection, call center, television, IPTV, and smart home services, as well as data and ICT solutions; and digital mobile communications services, including value-added, text and multimedia messaging, m-commerce, information, and entertainment services.

Further Reading: Dollar Cost Averaging

Receive News & Ratings for Telekom Austria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telekom Austria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.