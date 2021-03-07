Renishaw (OTCMKTS:RNSHF) Rating Reiterated by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of Renishaw (OTCMKTS:RNSHF) in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on RNSHF. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of Renishaw in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Barclays restated an underweight rating on shares of Renishaw in a research report on Friday, February 5th.

Shares of RNSHF stock opened at $79.85 on Thursday. Renishaw has a fifty-two week low of $26.86 and a fifty-two week high of $97.00. The stock has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 124.77 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 4.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Renishaw plc, an engineering and scientific technology company, designs, manufactures, distributes, sells, and services metrology and healthcare products worldwide. The company offers co-ordinate measuring machine (CMM) products, machine tool probe systems, styli for probe systems, performance measurement systems, gauging systems, fixtures, and position encoders; additive manufacturing systems; plastics vacuum casting machines; and mapping sensors.

