Persimmon’s (PSMMY) “Equal Weight” Rating Reiterated at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley restated their equal weight rating on shares of Persimmon (OTCMKTS:PSMMY) in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on PSMMY. Zacks Investment Research cut Persimmon from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of Persimmon in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Peel Hunt upgraded Persimmon from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Barclays upgraded Persimmon from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Persimmon in a research note on Friday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $91.00.

Get Persimmon alerts:

OTCMKTS PSMMY opened at $82.42 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $13.15 billion, a PE ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 1.54. Persimmon has a fifty-two week low of $33.72 and a fifty-two week high of $83.29. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $75.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.81.

Persimmon Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a house builder in the United Kingdom. The company offers apartments and family homes under the Persimmon Homes brand name; executive housing under the Charles Church brand; and social housing under the Westbury Partnerships brand name. It also provides broadband services.

Further Reading: S&P/TSX Index

Receive News & Ratings for Persimmon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Persimmon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.