Short Interest in The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF) Decreases By 17.1%

The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 3,480,000 shares, a decline of 17.1% from the January 28th total of 4,200,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 536,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.5 days.

CHEF stock opened at $31.77 on Friday. The Chefs’ Warehouse has a 52 week low of $3.55 and a 52 week high of $33.82. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.77 and a beta of 2.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.66. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

The Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.18). The Chefs’ Warehouse had a negative return on equity of 10.71% and a negative net margin of 2.78%. The company had revenue of $281.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 34.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Chefs’ Warehouse will post -1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on CHEF. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $15.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Chefs’ Warehouse presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.71.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse in the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,774,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 35,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $917,000 after purchasing an additional 3,115 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse by 61.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 58,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,515,000 after purchasing an additional 22,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perry Creek Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,346,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.77% of the company’s stock.

About The Chefs’ Warehouse

The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes specialty food products in the United States and Canada. Its product portfolio includes approximately 55,000 stock-keeping units comprising specialty food products, such as artisan charcuterie, specialty cheeses, unique oils and vinegars, truffles, caviar, chocolate, and pastry products.

