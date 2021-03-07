First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) Shares Purchased by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,693,573 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,098 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust were worth $71,351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 64.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,966,485 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $79,170,000 after acquiring an additional 767,501 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,680,887 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $660,638,000 after purchasing an additional 566,388 shares during the last quarter. Carlson Capital L P acquired a new stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $21,359,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,516,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $232,408,000 after purchasing an additional 488,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 2,655,930 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $105,706,000 after purchasing an additional 417,997 shares during the last quarter. 96.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CIO Johannson L. Yap sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.34, for a total value of $1,083,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 232,489 shares in the company, valued at $10,076,073.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

FR opened at $42.87 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.89 and a 1 year high of $44.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a PE ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 0.84.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.21. First Industrial Realty Trust had a net margin of 46.84% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The firm had revenue of $112.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. First Industrial Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This is a positive change from First Industrial Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.47%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.44.

First Industrial Realty Trust Company Profile

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types.

