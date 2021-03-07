Bank of New York Mellon Corp Increases Position in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 997,418 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,162 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.62% of Maximus worth $73,001,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MMS. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Maximus by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,570,192 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $554,060,000 after acquiring an additional 375,852 shares during the period. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Maximus by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 1,729,519 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $126,583,000 after acquiring an additional 229,219 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in Maximus by 1,428.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 240,801 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $16,473,000 after buying an additional 225,044 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Maximus by 480.1% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 261,668 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $17,902,000 after buying an additional 216,563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Maximus by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,581,781 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $188,961,000 after buying an additional 188,264 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Maximus alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on Maximus from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. TheStreet upgraded Maximus from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th.

Shares of MMS opened at $84.47 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $79.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.12. Maximus, Inc. has a one year low of $46.42 and a one year high of $84.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.84 and a beta of 0.84.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The health services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.09. Maximus had a return on equity of 17.60% and a net margin of 6.20%. The company had revenue of $945.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $846.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Maximus, Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. Maximus’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.04%.

In other news, Vice Chairman Richard A. Montoni sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.72, for a total value of $848,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas D. Romeo sold 5,529 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.44, for a total value of $400,520.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $789,958.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 28,529 shares of company stock valued at $2,033,131. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Maximus

Maximus, Inc provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs worldwide. It operates through three segments: U.S. Services, U.S. Federal Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers various BPS solutions, such as program administration, appeals and assessments, and related consulting works for U.S.

Further Reading: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS).

Receive News & Ratings for Maximus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maximus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.