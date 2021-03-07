NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) Shares Sold by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund cut its stake in shares of NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 534 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in NMI were worth $774,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NMIH. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in shares of NMI by 490.2% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 125,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,233,000 after purchasing an additional 104,181 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of NMI by 220.5% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 286,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,016,000 after purchasing an additional 197,019 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of NMI by 381.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 21,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 16,774 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of NMI by 51.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 68,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 23,371 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of NMI by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 57,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 8,048 shares during the period. 92.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on NMIH shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NMI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of NMI from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of NMI from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. NMI has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.77.

In other news, Chairman Bradley M. Shuster sold 17,940 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.04, for a total transaction of $431,277.60. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 605,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,558,575.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Chairman Bradley M. Shuster sold 36,628 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.40, for a total transaction of $893,723.20. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 636,679 shares in the company, valued at $15,534,967.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 111,608 shares of company stock worth $2,623,715. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

NMI stock opened at $23.04 on Friday. NMI Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.06 and a 12-month high of $25.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 1.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.10. NMI had a net margin of 40.51% and a return on equity of 15.70%. As a group, analysts forecast that NMI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

NMI Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance services; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

