Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Grows Stake in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,202 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $823,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 139,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,247,000 after purchasing an additional 9,754 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 44,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,242,000 after acquiring an additional 2,746 shares during the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. increased its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 43.6% during the fourth quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 12,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $946,000 after acquiring an additional 3,908 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,293,000 after acquiring an additional 2,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth about $309,000. 71.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LYV stock opened at $89.81 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.63. The business has a 50 day moving average of $78.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.93. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.70 and a 52 week high of $94.63. The company has a market cap of $19.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.94 and a beta of 1.38.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($2.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.42) by $0.38. Live Nation Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 161.81% and a negative net margin of 32.49%. Analysts expect that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post -8.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LYV. Cowen lifted their target price on Live Nation Entertainment from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Macquarie lowered Live Nation Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Live Nation Entertainment from $56.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Live Nation Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.00.

In other news, Director Jeffrey T. Hinson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.53, for a total transaction of $905,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 58,136 shares in the company, valued at $5,263,052.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Joe Berchtold sold 85,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.73, for a total value of $7,542,050.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 915,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,256,183.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 253,869 shares of company stock valued at $22,899,299. 5.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; and produces music festivals and creates associated content.

