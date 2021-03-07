Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) Insider Sells $1,838,640.00 in Stock

Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.22, for a total value of $1,838,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Vaughn B. Himes also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 7th, Vaughn B. Himes sold 8,000 shares of Seagen stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.76, for a total value of $1,454,080.00.

NASDAQ SGEN opened at $149.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $27.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.80 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $168.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $176.03. Seagen Inc. has a 12-month low of $90.57 and a 12-month high of $213.94.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The biotechnology company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.09. Seagen had a net margin of 25.34% and a return on equity of 20.46%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Seagen Inc. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays dropped their target price on Seagen from $177.00 to $168.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 12th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Seagen in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $254.00 target price on shares of Seagen in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Seagen from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Seagen from $177.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Seagen currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.43.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SGEN. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Seagen by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 36,715 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,430,000 after acquiring an additional 4,009 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Seagen in the 3rd quarter valued at about $235,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Seagen by 82.3% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,643 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,565,000 after buying an additional 6,610 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in Seagen in the 4th quarter valued at about $332,000. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp boosted its position in Seagen by 670.8% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 12,410 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,173,000 after buying an additional 10,800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.15% of the company’s stock.

Seagen Company Profile

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; and PADCEV, an ADC composed of an anti-Nectin-4 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of metastatic urothelial cancers.

