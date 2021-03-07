Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 283 Shares of Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund decreased its stake in shares of Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,938 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 283 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Progress Software were worth $811,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PRGS. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Progress Software during the first quarter worth $28,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Progress Software in the first quarter valued at $164,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Progress Software in the third quarter valued at $192,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Progress Software by 93.5% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,324 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 2,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in Progress Software in the fourth quarter valued at $224,000. 88.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Progress Software alerts:

Shares of PRGS stock opened at $43.62 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.93 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $42.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.51. Progress Software Co. has a one year low of $28.09 and a one year high of $49.23.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 13th. The software maker reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $129.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.77 million. Progress Software had a net margin of 13.12% and a return on equity of 33.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Progress Software Co. will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. Progress Software’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.12%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PRGS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Progress Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Progress Software from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th.

Progress Software Company Profile

Progress Software Corporation develops business applications. The company operates through three segments: OpenEdge, Data Connectivity and Integration, and Application Development and Deployment. The OpenEdge segment offers Progress OpenEdge, a development software, which builds multi-language applications for secure deployment across various platforms and devices, as well as cloud; Progress Corticon, a business rules management system that enables applications with decision automation and change process, and decision-related insight capabilities; Progress Kinvey, a platform for building enterprise applications; MOVEit that provides secure collaboration and automated file transfers of critical business information; and WhatsUp Gold, a network monitoring solution.

Further Reading: What is Blockchain?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRGS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS).

Receive News & Ratings for Progress Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progress Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.