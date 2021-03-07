New York State Common Retirement Fund Invests $3.64 Million in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 24,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,636,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Airbnb in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Airbnb in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in shares of Airbnb in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of Airbnb in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Airbnb in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000.

NASDAQ ABNB opened at $179.81 on Friday. Airbnb, Inc. has a 12 month low of $121.50 and a 12 month high of $219.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $191.59.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($10.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($9.18) by ($1.66). As a group, research analysts predict that Airbnb, Inc. will post -13.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Airbnb in a report on Thursday, December 10th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. HSBC increased their target price on shares of Airbnb from $220.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on shares of Airbnb in a report on Friday, December 18th. They set a “positive” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Airbnb in a report on Monday, January 4th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $182.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $169.12.

Airbnb Company Profile

Airbnb, Inc operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

