Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ) Stock Rating Lowered by Barclays

Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ) was downgraded by analysts at Barclays from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. They presently have a $27.00 target price on the oil and gas company’s stock. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential downside of 30.61% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dril-Quip from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.50.

Shares of Dril-Quip stock opened at $38.91 on Friday. Dril-Quip has a 1 year low of $22.25 and a 1 year high of $38.91. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -117.91 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s fifty day moving average is $33.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.30.

Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.11). Dril-Quip had a negative net margin of 3.14% and a positive return on equity of 0.99%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dril-Quip will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Dril-Quip by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,506,666 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $163,107,000 after acquiring an additional 236,758 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Dril-Quip by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,767,244 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $81,966,000 after buying an additional 183,611 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Dril-Quip by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 961,301 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,473,000 after buying an additional 2,752 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its position in shares of Dril-Quip by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 633,450 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $18,763,000 after buying an additional 64,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Dril-Quip by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 567,362 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $16,805,000 after buying an additional 68,802 shares during the last quarter.

Dril-Quip Company Profile

Dril-Quip, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services engineered drilling and production equipment for use in deepwater, harsh environment, and severe service applications worldwide. The company's principal products include subsea and surface wellheads, subsea and surface production trees, mudline hanger systems, specialty connectors and associated pipes, drilling and production riser systems, liner hangers, wellhead connectors, diverters, and safety valves, as well as downhole tools.

