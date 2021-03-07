State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $1.05 Million Holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System cut its holdings in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) by 9.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,180 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust were worth $1,053,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 62.2% during the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 184.3% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 995 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Penbrook Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BXMT opened at $30.75 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.69. The company has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.71 and a beta of 1.32. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.67 and a 12 month high of $36.95.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.01). Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a return on equity of 8.44% and a net margin of 18.98%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BXMT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.70.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by commercial properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company operates as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to U.S. federal income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

