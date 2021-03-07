Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Trims Position in Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lessened its position in shares of Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,904 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 155 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Innospec were worth $899,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Innospec by 3.4% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,501 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,209,000 after buying an additional 1,273 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its position in Innospec by 68.3% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 9,697 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $614,000 after buying an additional 3,936 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Innospec by 56.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,773 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $745,000 after buying an additional 4,255 shares in the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC purchased a new stake in Innospec in the third quarter worth about $274,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Innospec by 11.7% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,869,548 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $118,380,000 after buying an additional 195,401 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Innospec from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th. CL King upped their price target on Innospec from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Innospec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday.

NASDAQ:IOSP opened at $101.41 on Friday. Innospec Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.71 and a 12-month high of $105.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $97.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.06 and a beta of 1.34.

Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.49. Innospec had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 2.92%. Research analysts predict that Innospec Inc. will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

Innospec Profile

Innospec Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies specialty chemicals in the United States, rest of North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through Fuel Specialties, Performance Chemicals, and Oilfield Services segments. The Fuel Specialties segment offers a range of specialty chemical products used as additives in various fuels.

