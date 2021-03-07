MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA) Director Sells $548,660.53 in Stock

MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA) Director John T. Ryan III sold 3,323 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.11, for a total transaction of $548,660.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,000,478 shares in the company, valued at $165,188,922.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

NYSE MSA opened at $159.78 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.25 billion, a PE ratio of 45.26 and a beta of 0.96. MSA Safety Incorporated has a 52-week low of $83.57 and a 52-week high of $172.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $163.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $146.30.

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.24. MSA Safety had a net margin of 10.40% and a return on equity of 23.96%. On average, analysts forecast that MSA Safety Incorporated will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. MSA Safety’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.83%.

A number of brokerages have commented on MSA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MSA Safety from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $193.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of MSA Safety from $136.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Sidoti began coverage on shares of MSA Safety in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MSA. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in MSA Safety in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in MSA Safety in the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in MSA Safety in the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Permanens Capital L.P. boosted its stake in MSA Safety by 233.3% in the fourth quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of MSA Safety in the third quarter worth $200,000. Institutional investors own 77.21% of the company’s stock.

MSA Safety Company Profile

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products that protect people and facility infrastructures in the oil, gas, petrochemical, fire service, construction, industrial manufacturing applications, utilities, and mining industries in North America, Latin America, and internationally.

