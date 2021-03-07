Zacks: Analysts Anticipate PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT) to Post $0.27 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT) to report $0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for PennantPark Floating Rate Capital’s earnings. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital posted earnings of $0.30 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that PennantPark Floating Rate Capital will report full-year earnings of $1.08 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.07 to $1.08. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.11 to $1.12. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for PennantPark Floating Rate Capital.

Get PennantPark Floating Rate Capital alerts:

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The asset manager reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.01). PennantPark Floating Rate Capital had a net margin of 19.28% and a return on equity of 9.04%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PFLT. TheStreet upgraded PennantPark Floating Rate Capital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded PennantPark Floating Rate Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded PennantPark Floating Rate Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.25.

In related news, Director Samuel L. Katz sold 17,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.85, for a total transaction of $187,705.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 51,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $558,775. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Samuel L. Katz sold 7,453 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.65, for a total value of $79,374.45. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 51,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $548,475. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,259,858 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $23,796,000 after acquiring an additional 143,486 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 585,720 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,168,000 after acquiring an additional 78,106 shares during the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 13.6% during the third quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 363,381 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,066,000 after acquiring an additional 43,385 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 19.1% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 303,295 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,560,000 after acquiring an additional 48,533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 293,749 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,093,000 after buying an additional 3,429 shares during the last quarter. 29.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:PFLT opened at $11.99 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.88. The firm has a market cap of $464.85 million, a P/E ratio of 25.51 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital has a 52-week low of $3.34 and a 52-week high of $12.20.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 18th will be paid a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.51%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 17th. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.79%.

About PennantPark Floating Rate Capital

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. is a business development company. It seeks to make secondary direct, debt, equity, and loan investments. The fund seeks to invest through floating rate loans in private or thinly traded or small market-cap, public middle market companies. It primarily invests in the United States and to a limited extent non-U.S.

Read More: Can individual investors take part in an IPO?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PennantPark Floating Rate Capital (PFLT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PennantPark Floating Rate Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.