Insider Selling: The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) EVP Sells 9,883 Shares of Stock

The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) EVP Bernard J. Clark sold 9,883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.81, for a total transaction of $640,517.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of The Charles Schwab stock opened at $65.02 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $117.23 billion, a PE ratio of 30.10 and a beta of 1.17. The Charles Schwab Co. has a one year low of $28.00 and a one year high of $66.61.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.07 billion. The Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 29.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 60.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. The Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.47%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of The Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised The Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $44.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Bank of America raised The Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $52.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on The Charles Schwab from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research raised The Charles Schwab from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.77.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in The Charles Schwab by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 102,465,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,434,757,000 after purchasing an additional 5,701,750 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab by 93.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 85,073,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,509,640,000 after purchasing an additional 41,059,393 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab by 39.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 37,431,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,985,358,000 after purchasing an additional 10,530,658 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 22,150,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,174,847,000 after purchasing an additional 2,407,536 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab by 8.1% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 19,745,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $715,374,000 after purchasing an additional 1,483,289 shares during the period. 77.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

