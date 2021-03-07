M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) Director Michael A. Berman Sells 9,204 Shares

M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) Director Michael A. Berman sold 9,204 shares of M.D.C. stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.83, for a total value of $486,247.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of NYSE:MDC opened at $54.86 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.48, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.53. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.54 and a 12-month high of $56.72. The company has a current ratio of 7.69, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The construction company reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. M.D.C. had a return on equity of 16.78% and a net margin of 8.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.3429 per share. This represents a $1.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. M.D.C.’s payout ratio is 39.78%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in M.D.C. during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in M.D.C. by 227.8% during the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 944 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of M.D.C. in the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of M.D.C. in the fourth quarter worth $83,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of M.D.C. by 978.8% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,726 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,566 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

MDC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on M.D.C. from $61.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered M.D.C. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Bank of America lowered M.D.C. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.43.

About M.D.C.

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

