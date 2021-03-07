Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lessened its stake in Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,958 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 670 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.10% of Benchmark Electronics worth $998,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BHE. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Benchmark Electronics during the third quarter worth $59,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Benchmark Electronics by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,842 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 866 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Benchmark Electronics by 184.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,175 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 5,954 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Benchmark Electronics during the fourth quarter worth $222,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in Benchmark Electronics during the fourth quarter worth $259,000. 92.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Benchmark Electronics alerts:

BHE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on Benchmark Electronics from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Sidoti cut Benchmark Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th.

In related news, CFO Roop Kalyan Lakkaraju bought 1,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.64 per share, for a total transaction of $49,795.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 73,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,181,355.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Jeff Benck bought 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.87 per share, with a total value of $50,166.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 179,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,016,154.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 5,280 shares of company stock valued at $150,325. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

BHE opened at $29.79 on Friday. Benchmark Electronics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.06 and a 52 week high of $30.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.18. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,488.76 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. Benchmark Electronics had a positive return on equity of 3.28% and a negative net margin of 0.03%.

Benchmark Electronics Profile

Benchmark Electronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides product design, engineering services, technology solutions, and advanced manufacturing services in the Americas, Asia, and Europe. The company offers engineering services and technology solutions, including new product design, prototype, testing, and related engineering services; and custom testing, and automation equipment design and build services.

Read More: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Benchmark Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Benchmark Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.