BioTelemetry, Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAT) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its stake in BioTelemetry, Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAT) by 71.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,654 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 32,027 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in BioTelemetry were worth $912,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BEAT. Cannell Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of BioTelemetry in the third quarter worth $9,325,000. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ grew its position in shares of BioTelemetry by 46.0% in the third quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 563,598 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $25,689,000 after purchasing an additional 177,654 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of BioTelemetry by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,368,860 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $386,987,000 after purchasing an additional 84,567 shares during the period. Harvest Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BioTelemetry in the fourth quarter valued at $3,445,000. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA grew its position in shares of BioTelemetry by 25.0% in the third quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA now owns 225,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $10,256,000 after purchasing an additional 45,000 shares during the period. 95.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ BEAT opened at $71.96 on Friday. BioTelemetry, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.35 and a 1-year high of $73.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $71.95 and a 200-day moving average of $56.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 2.72. The company has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 153.11, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.35.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BEAT. Sidoti downgraded BioTelemetry from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded BioTelemetry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Colliers Securities downgraded BioTelemetry from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Truist downgraded BioTelemetry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $58.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price target on BioTelemetry from $52.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. BioTelemetry has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.17.

BioTelemetry Profile

BioTelemetry, Inc, a remote medical technology company, provides remote cardiac monitoring, remote blood glucose monitoring, centralized core laboratory services for clinical trials, and original equipment manufacturing services for healthcare and clinical research customers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Healthcare and Research.

