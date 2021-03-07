The Kroger (NYSE:KR) PT Raised to $29.00

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) had its price target upped by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $28.00 to $29.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential downside of 15.80% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on The Kroger in a research note on Friday, November 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lowered The Kroger from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on The Kroger from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Kroger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 26th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup reduced their target price on The Kroger from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Kroger currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.74.

Get The Kroger alerts:

Shares of NYSE:KR opened at $34.44 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The Kroger has a 12 month low of $27.33 and a 12 month high of $42.99.

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $30.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.79 billion. The Kroger had a return on equity of 27.26% and a net margin of 2.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Kroger will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Robert W. Clark sold 32,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.10, for a total value of $1,010,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 170,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,317,509.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Clyde R. Moore sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.89, for a total value of $518,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 132,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,292,485.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 54,307 shares of company stock valued at $1,803,193. Insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Diversified LLC acquired a new stake in The Kroger in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Kroger in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in The Kroger in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in The Kroger in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC boosted its position in The Kroger by 46.0% in the 4th quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.64% of the company’s stock.

The Kroger Company Profile

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouse stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

Recommended Story: Street Name

Receive News & Ratings for The Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.