Jefferies Financial Group Lowers Lendlease Group (OTCMKTS:LLESY) to Hold

Lendlease Group (OTCMKTS:LLESY) was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group downgraded Lendlease Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 26th.

OTCMKTS LLESY opened at $10.85 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.41. Lendlease Group has a twelve month low of $5.16 and a twelve month high of $11.08.

Lendlease Group provides property and infrastructure solutions in Australia, Asia, Europe, and the Americas. It operates through Development, Construction, and Investments segments. The Development segment develops communities, inner city mixed use developments, apartments, retirement, retail, commercial assets, and social and economic infrastructure.

