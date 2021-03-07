Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) Position Boosted by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) by 97.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 374,275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 185,046 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors were worth $4,241,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 1,232 shares in the last quarter. Arden Trust Co bought a new position in Sunstone Hotel Investors in the 4th quarter worth approximately $135,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Sunstone Hotel Investors in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $102,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors in the third quarter worth approximately $109,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. lifted its position in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 40.8% in the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 21,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 6,200 shares during the period. 99.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:SHO opened at $12.31 on Friday. Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. has a one year low of $5.75 and a one year high of $13.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.69 and a 200-day moving average of $9.89. The company has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of -7.94 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.82.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.04. Sunstone Hotel Investors had a negative return on equity of 15.09% and a negative net margin of 64.37%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. will post -0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SHO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Sunstone Hotel Investors from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $8.50 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Sunstone Hotel Investors presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.40.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Company Profile

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of the date of this release has interests in 19 hotels comprised of 9,997 rooms. Sunstone's business is to acquire, own, asset manage and renovate or reposition hotels considered to be Long-Term Relevant Real EstateÂ®, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands, such as Marriott, Hilton and Hyatt.

