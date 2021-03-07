The Goldman Sachs Group Increases Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) Price Target to $61.00

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) had its price objective increased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $59.00 to $61.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

VIR has been the subject of several other reports. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a sell rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a research note on Friday, December 25th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Vir Biotechnology from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Vir Biotechnology from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Vir Biotechnology from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their target price on Vir Biotechnology from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $60.25.

Get Vir Biotechnology alerts:

Shares of VIR stock opened at $45.18 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.14 and a beta of -0.99. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.58. Vir Biotechnology has a 12-month low of $25.31 and a 12-month high of $141.01.

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.13). Vir Biotechnology had a negative net margin of 339.61% and a negative return on equity of 47.11%. Analysts expect that Vir Biotechnology will post -2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Jay Parrish sold 6,944 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.91, for a total transaction of $485,455.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 224,536 shares in the company, valued at $15,697,311.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Herbert Virgin sold 31,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.17, for a total value of $1,507,721.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 64,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,106,965. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 68,089 shares of company stock worth $3,246,237 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 37.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VIR. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 457.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 2,103 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Vir Biotechnology in the 3rd quarter worth $176,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Vir Biotechnology in the 3rd quarter worth $1,791,000. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 922 shares during the period. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vir Biotechnology in the 3rd quarter worth $1,192,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.49% of the company’s stock.

Vir Biotechnology Company Profile

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus; and VIR-2020 for the prevention of tuberculosis.

Featured Story: What is the formula for calculating total return?



Receive News & Ratings for Vir Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vir Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.