New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $4.32 Million Stake in Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI)

New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI) by 8.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 112,888 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,907 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.30% of Methode Electronics worth $4,321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Methode Electronics by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 84,900 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,250,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its holdings in Methode Electronics by 363.5% during the third quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 39,076 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 30,646 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in Methode Electronics during the third quarter worth $222,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Methode Electronics by 294.1% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,680 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Methode Electronics by 1.6% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 55,551 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,583,000 after acquiring an additional 853 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.77% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Methode Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.75.

In other news, Director Lawrence B. Skatoff sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.34, for a total value of $261,380.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,008,180. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Ronald L.G. Tsoumas sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.23, for a total transaction of $458,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 201,552 shares in the company, valued at $7,705,332.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 34,706 shares of company stock worth $1,316,026 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MEI stock opened at $42.56 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.41 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 2.83. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $39.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.69. Methode Electronics, Inc. has a one year low of $21.76 and a one year high of $43.11.

Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The electronics maker reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $295.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $277.72 million. Methode Electronics had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 16.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Methode Electronics, Inc. will post 2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Methode Electronics Company Profile

Methode Electronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets component and subsystem devices worldwide. It operates through four segments: Automotive, Industrial, Interface, and Medical. The Automotive segment supplies electronic and electro-mechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers directly or through their tiered suppliers.

