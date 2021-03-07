Sei Investments Co. Boosts Holdings in The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP)

Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP) by 20.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,225 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 13,577 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in The ODP were worth $2,323,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Edge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The ODP during the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of The ODP during the fourth quarter valued at $206,000. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The ODP during the third quarter valued at $240,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in shares of The ODP during the fourth quarter valued at $254,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The ODP during the third quarter valued at $266,000. 90.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ODP shares. UBS Group raised shares of The ODP from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $23.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of The ODP from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. TheStreet raised shares of The ODP from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The ODP from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.33.

Shares of The ODP stock opened at $37.88 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of -7.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.99. The ODP Co. has a one year low of $13.60 and a one year high of $48.24.

The ODP (NASDAQ:ODP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.28). The ODP had a positive return on equity of 11.61% and a negative net margin of 2.84%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that The ODP Co. will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The ODP Profile

The ODP Corporation provides business services and supplies, products, and technology solutions for small, medium, and enterprise businesses. The company operates in three divisions: Business Solutions, Retail, and CompuCom. The Business Solutions division offers office supply products and services, cleaning and breakroom supplies, technology services, copy and print services, and office furniture products and services through sales forces, catalogs, and telesales, as well as through Internet Websites in the United States, Puerto Rico, the U.S.

