Blair William & Co. IL Purchases 1,245 Shares of Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIZ)

Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIZ) by 14.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,720 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,245 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF were worth $329,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 349,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,831,000 after acquiring an additional 34,275 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 82,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,572,000 after acquiring an additional 2,261 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,029,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 39,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after acquiring an additional 3,333 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 30,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 6,362 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:PIZ opened at $32.67 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $34.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.02. Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF has a 12-month low of $18.78 and a 12-month high of $35.58.

PowerShares DWA Developed Markets Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Developed Markets Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in securities of developed economies within Dorsey Wright & Associates’ classification definition, excluding the United States companies listed on the United States stock exchange.

