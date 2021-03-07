Blair William & Co. IL Boosts Position in Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX)

Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) by 8.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,045 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 572 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Open Text were worth $320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Open Text by 420.0% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 728 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. South State CORP. purchased a new position in shares of Open Text during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Open Text during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Open Text during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Open Text during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $211,000. 64.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of OTEX opened at $45.33 on Friday. Open Text Co. has a 52-week low of $29.11 and a 52-week high of $49.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $46.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.05. The stock has a market cap of $12.37 billion, a PE ratio of 46.26 and a beta of 0.89.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.2008 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This is a boost from Open Text’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Open Text’s payout ratio is 28.57%.

OTEX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Open Text from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Open Text from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Open Text from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Open Text from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Open Text from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.22.

Open Text Corporation provides a suite of software products and services. The company offers content services; business network that manages and connects data within the organization; Cyber Resilience, a solution for defending against cyber threats and preparing for business continuity and response in the event of a breach; OpenText security solutions that addresses information security and digital investigations; AI and analytics that leverages structured or unstructured data; and OpenText Information Management software platform that provides multi-level, multi-role, and multi context security information platforms.

