Blair William & Co. IL Sells 2,282 Shares of Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC)

Blair William & Co. IL lowered its stake in Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) by 18.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 10,176 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,282 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Premier were worth $357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Premier in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Premier in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Premier by 42.8% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Premier by 9.2% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Premier in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $205,000. 62.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PINC. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Premier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Premier from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Bank of America lowered shares of Premier from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Premier from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Premier from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Premier presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.31.

In other news, CFO Craig S. Mckasson sold 5,000 shares of Premier stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.11, for a total transaction of $175,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PINC opened at $33.81 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.22. Premier, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.11 and a 1-year high of $37.79. The stock has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a PE ratio of -6.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.26.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.11. Premier had a return on equity of 65.81% and a net margin of 3.26%. The business had revenue of $422.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $388.92 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Premier, Inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. Premier’s payout ratio is 31.54%.

Premier Company Profile

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and document shredding services.

