Hess (NYSE:HES) Stock Price Up 6%

Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) shares rose 6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $75.70 and last traded at $75.04. Approximately 3,787,940 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 71% from the average daily volume of 2,217,154 shares. The stock had previously closed at $70.79.

HES has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded Hess from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Hess in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on Hess from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hess from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.74.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.11. The firm has a market cap of $23.04 billion, a PE ratio of -7.09 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.90.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Hess had a negative return on equity of 11.18% and a negative net margin of 63.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.60) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Hess Co. will post -2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. Hess’s payout ratio is -105.26%.

In other news, CEO John B. Hess sold 133,244 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.14, for a total value of $9,212,490.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 116,605 shares in the company, valued at $8,062,069.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO John B. Hess sold 301,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.40, for a total value of $17,321,024.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,495,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,813,229.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 605,097 shares of company stock valued at $36,840,055 in the last quarter. 12.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Hess by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,036 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Hess by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 15,002 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $792,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Castleark Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hess by 0.4% in the third quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 69,220 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,833,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hess by 62.4% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 752 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hess by 55.4% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 830 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.23% of the company’s stock.

Hess Company Profile

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities primarily offshore Guyana, Suriname, Canada, and in the Gulf of Mexico.

